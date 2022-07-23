Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,440,092.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 34,473,254 shares of company stock worth $1,977,289,204. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 897,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after purchasing an additional 24,355 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 952,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,600,000 after purchasing an additional 50,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

