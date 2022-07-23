OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at Barclays

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OGC. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.28.

OceanaGold Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.91. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.79 and a 1 year high of C$3.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.60.

Insider Activity at OceanaGold

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$361.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Craig Joseph Nelsen bought 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$710,930.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

