OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at Barclays

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a na rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OGC. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.28.
OceanaGold Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.91. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.79 and a 1 year high of C$3.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.60.
Insider Activity at OceanaGold
In other OceanaGold news, Director Craig Joseph Nelsen bought 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$710,930.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
