Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) to Issue GBX 2.10 Dividend

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Octopus AIM VCT 2 Price Performance
Shares of Octopus AIM VCT 2 stock opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.75) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 65.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.11. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 1 year low of GBX 62 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 99 ($1.18). The stock has a market cap of £91.91 million and a PE ratio of 480.77.
About Octopus AIM VCT 2
