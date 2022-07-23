Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) to Issue GBX 2.10 Dividend

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 Price Performance

Shares of Octopus AIM VCT 2 stock opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.75) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 65.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.11. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 1 year low of GBX 62 ($0.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 99 ($1.18). The stock has a market cap of £91.91 million and a PE ratio of 480.77.

About Octopus AIM VCT 2

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

