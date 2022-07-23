Odyssey 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $63,437.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (OCN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Odyssey has a total market cap of $598,463.46 and approximately $63,437.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,229.77 or 1.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Odyssey

OCN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.