OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Announces Earnings Results

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

Institutional Trading of OFG Bancorp

In other news, Director Jorge Colon purchased 19,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,782.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,014 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,329 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 52,737 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,243,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on OFG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

