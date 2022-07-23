Oilex (LON:OEX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Oilex Ltd (LON:OEX – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Oilex shares last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 32,903,250 shares.

Oilex Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80.

Oilex Company Profile

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. Oilex Ltd was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

