Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stake Reduced by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 94.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,117.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,117.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder acquired 8,170 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $125,001.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 302,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,737.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,720 shares of company stock worth $377,713 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

