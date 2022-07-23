ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ONON. Bank of America initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ON to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ON from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.91.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. ON has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $55.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ON will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ON by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ON by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

