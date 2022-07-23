One Day In July LLC Has $5.26 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. One Day In July LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.35. 2,759,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,928. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.82. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

