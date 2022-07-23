One Day In July LLC Has $918,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.39. 1,330,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,986. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.75. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

