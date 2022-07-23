ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 179.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,856 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 2.6% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

