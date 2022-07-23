Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.17.

OTEX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65. Open Text has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Stories

