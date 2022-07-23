Oppenheimer Comments on American Homes 4 Rent’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

AMH has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.74.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

