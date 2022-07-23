OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Reaches $0.0215 on Top Exchanges

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $269,200.86 and $83,177.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016883 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001859 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00032286 BTC.
OptionRoom Profile
OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room.
OptionRoom Coin Trading
