Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,564 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Up 0.5 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,659,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,583. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

