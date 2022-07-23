Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,199 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 222,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 118,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.91.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.