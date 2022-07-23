Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Rating) were up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 35.89 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 35.89 ($0.43). Approximately 5,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 49,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.42).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Orcadian Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Orcadian Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £22.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

About Orcadian Energy

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. It has four licences. The company's key asset is the 100% interest in the Pilot Field with audited proven and probable reserves of 79 million barrels. Orcadian Energy PLC was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

