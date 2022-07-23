Orchid Hits Market Cap of $82.17 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Orchid has a market capitalization of $82.17 million and approximately $18.06 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orchid has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,485.64 or 1.00012016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

