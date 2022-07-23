Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Up 6.4%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. 4,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 104,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLA. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $669.37 million, a P/E ratio of 132.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orla Mining

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,552 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $956,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 174,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 976.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 174,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.