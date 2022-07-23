Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.56.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 3.13. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,509. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $2,020,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

