Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OXM. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $110.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.86.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 428,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,809,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

