Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.83

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.83. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 1,030 shares trading hands.

Pacific Health Care Organization Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third-party administrators, municipalities, and other industries in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiates legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California customers.

