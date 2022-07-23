Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $45.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.39 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

