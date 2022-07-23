Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.39 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,435. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $45.24.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $78,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.