PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00.

PACW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.33.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

PACW opened at $26.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Monica L. Sparks bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Monica L. Sparks purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

