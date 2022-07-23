Pangolin Market Capitalization Reaches $5.78 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $304,598.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004525 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002148 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016872 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001889 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00032256 BTC.
Pangolin Profile
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,497,368 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Pangolin Coin Trading
