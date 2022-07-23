Particl (PART) Price Down 3.2% This Week

Particl (PART) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Particl has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and approximately $813.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Particl has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,308,866 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Particl is particl.io.

Buying and Selling Particl

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

