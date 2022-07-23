Paycore Minerals (CVE:CORE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.95

Paycore Minerals Inc. (CVE:CORE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 9000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Paycore Minerals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$24.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23.

Paycore Minerals Company Profile

Paycore Minerals Inc operates as a junior exploration company. The company explores for gold, lead, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the FAD property located on the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, the United States. The company is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

