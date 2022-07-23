PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $105.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PDCE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet cut shares of PDC Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.75.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $89.22.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $68,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,088,224.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,389,888.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $68,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,224.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,038 shares of company stock worth $4,370,386. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,423,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

