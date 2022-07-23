Peanut (NUX) Trading Up 8.1% This Week

Peanut (NUX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last week, Peanut has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a total market cap of $147,470.61 and $191,351.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Buying and Selling Peanut

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

