PegNet (PEG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

PegNet (PEG) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $38,993.69 and $70.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016917 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00032368 BTC.

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

