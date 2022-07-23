PEPS Coin Market Cap Hits $1.35 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $474.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005919 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00116406 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps.

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

