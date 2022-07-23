Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after acquiring an additional 214,617 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,162,000 after acquiring an additional 166,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $95.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

