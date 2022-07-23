Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.23-$5.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE PM traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,307,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,276. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 78.3% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

