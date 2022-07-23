Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUNW) Stock Price Up 24.5%

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW – Get Rating) shares rose 24.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 77,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 30,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Phunware Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50.

