Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140,619 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.39. 247,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,894. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.45. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $112.25.

