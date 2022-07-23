Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Mizuho

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PING. Barclays reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ping Identity from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.64.

PING stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 175.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 13.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

