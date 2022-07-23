Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Stephens

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stephens to $93.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 132,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

