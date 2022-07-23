Piper Sandler Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $160.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.32.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $101.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.60 and a 200 day moving average of $116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 16.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

