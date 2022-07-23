Piper Sandler Cuts VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Price Target to $6.00

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VTEX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised VTEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.45.

VTEX stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. VTEX has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 49.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 151.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

