Piper Sandler Increases TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target to $69.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.58) to €59.00 ($59.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($48.59) to €51.30 ($51.82) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($56.57) to €59.00 ($59.60) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.63.

NYSE TTE opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.8% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

