Piper Sandler Lowers TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $12.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $466.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.54.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 88.53%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

