Platform Technology Partners Acquires Shares of 6,175 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,170,000 after purchasing an additional 326,552 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,531,000 after buying an additional 64,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,569,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,654,000 after buying an additional 54,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,233,000 after buying an additional 42,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,225,000 after buying an additional 243,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $45.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $381,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $381,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

