Platform Technology Partners Decreases Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Platform Technology Partners lowered its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 568.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after buying an additional 19,720,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,361,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,134,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NOK. AlphaValue upgraded Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.56) to €6.00 ($6.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.10 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.94%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

