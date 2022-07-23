Platform Technology Partners Invests $28,000 in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 97,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGLX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $37.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.53 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.