Platform Technology Partners Lowers Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Chewy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,070,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,969,000 after acquiring an additional 106,784 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,743,000 after acquiring an additional 110,451 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Chewy by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 998,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,879,000 after acquiring an additional 219,503 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Chewy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 826,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,688,000 after acquiring an additional 77,567 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chewy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,220 shares during the period.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Chewy Stock Performance

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,394.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director James A. Star bought 36,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,396.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 351,369 shares of company stock worth $9,550,209 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $42.52 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $97.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.87 and a beta of 0.33.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.