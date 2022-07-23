Platform Technology Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 840,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 121,950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 698,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $4,320,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 460,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 440,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 56,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $9.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

