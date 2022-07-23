Playcent 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,998.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Playcent has a total market cap of $403,690.31 and approximately $13,998.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playcent has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,510.48 or 1.00072892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Playcent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

