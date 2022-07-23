PlayDapp (PLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $162.76 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001728 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $162.76 million and approximately $25.82 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,251.68 or 1.00014849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup.

PlayDapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.