Pmeer (PMEER) Price Hits $0.0229 on Top Exchanges

Pmeer (PMEER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Pmeer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,494.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.83 or 0.06894402 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023226 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00251915 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00114134 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00655897 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00548903 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005992 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
Pmeer Coin Profile
Pmeer (PMEER) is a Pow coin that uses the CuckooCycle hashing algorithm. Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net. Pmeer’s official Twitter account is @QitmeerNetwork.
Pmeer Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.
